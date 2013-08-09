MIAMI A Miami man who reportedly posted a photo of his wife's body on Facebook after killing her turned himself in to authorities on Thursday and confessed to the slaying, police said.

Derek Medina, 31, said he fatally shot his wife, Jennifer Alonso, Miami-Dade police said in a statement. Officers discovered the woman's body when they went to their home.

A 10-year-old girl on the property was found unharmed, police said.

A Facebook page with the name Derek Medina showed a picture of a woman identified as Alonso with her arm and face covered in blood and lying on the floor.

Police would not confirm whether the Facebook page belonged to Medina, and the page was later taken down.

A message posted on the page under Medina's name read, "My wife was punching me and I'm not going to stand anymore with the abuse so I did what I did. Hope you understand me."

"I'm going to prison or death sentence for killing my wife," it said.

Police said Medina has not yet been charged while their investigation continues.

