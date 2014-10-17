ORLANDO Fla. A Florida father shot his three children, killing two, before fatally shooting himself early on Friday following a fight with his wife, law-enforcement officials said.

David Mohney, 52, fired off shots from a handgun after his wife fled to a neighbor’s house to seek help, according to a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the couple's son, also named David Mohney, 11, dead at the scene. Savanna Mohney, 14, and the elder David Mohney were pronounced dead at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, the statement said.

Lauren Mohney, 9, was in critical condition at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.

“If he wants to commit suicide, let him commit suicide. But to shoot his kids, that’s cowardly,” Sheriff Ben Johnson told reporters at a news conference.

The quarrel between Mohney and his wife Cynthia Mohney, 48, occurred at about 5 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Cynthia Mohney ran across the street and told a neighbor that her husband threatened her with a gun while they were arguing, and shots were heard soon after, Johnson said.

The sheriff said the couple had been involved in a previous domestic violence incident, and a court-ordered protective injunction against David Mohney was lifted in June.

