MIAMI The 15-year-old son of a Canadian diplomat was arrested by Miami police and charged with murder after he was allegedly involved in a drug-related shooting in which his teenage brother and another man were killed, according to news reports.

Jean Wabafiyebazu, the 17-year-old son of Canada's Consul General in Miami, Roxanne Dubé, was killed on Monday along with a suspected drug dealer following a botched marijuana deal, the Miami Herald newspaper reported citing local police.

Local television reports showed police entering a Spanish-style residence with white floors spattered in blood.

Police later arrested and charged his brother, Marc Wabafiyebazu, 15, with felony murder, according to the Herald, while another suspected drug dealer, 19, who had fled the scene, was arrested and charged with felony murder and marijuana possession with intent to sell.

Germano Wabafiyebazu, the father of the two boys, said his son, Marc, was still in shock.

"He's still crying: 'my brother is dead, my brother is dead'. He keeps repeating it," said Wabafiyebazu in an interview. "If he's not released, and I can visit him, I will, because it will help comfort him ... He's close to me."

He said his son's lawyer advised him not to comment further about the incident. The father earlier told CBC/Radio Canada he was not surprised his elder son "got into trouble, but ... I don't expect he would go in that level of criminality."

He added he was now preparing to receive his son's body and prepare for a burial in Ottawa.

The alleged deal involved two pounds (one kg) of marijuana worth about $5,000, according to a police report of the incident, which did not name the Canadian boys.

The alleged drug dealer, Anthony Rodriguez, appears to have been contacted by the boys and brought the marijuana to the house, according to the report. Once the pair entered the house a gunfight broke out, killing the two victims.

Dubé worked in the Canadian parliament before joining the foreign ministry, and has served as ambassador to Zimbabwe.

"We are aware of the alleged incident in Miami," a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said in an email on Wednesday, but offered no further details.

Officials from the Canadian Consul General’s office in Miami and the Canadian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

