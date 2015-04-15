MIAMI A Florida grand jury charged the 15-year-old son of a Canadian diplomat with murder on Wednesday in connection with a drug-related shooting that killed his brother and a suspected drug dealer, according to state prosecutors in Miami.

Marc Wabafiyebazu faces charges of first-and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor, the indictment stated. He will be tried as an adult.

The charges stem from the shooting deaths last month of Wabafiyebazu’s brother, Jean, and a suspected drug dealer, Joshua Wright. Both were 17.

The shootout happened after the brothers sought to buy two pounds (one kg) of marijuana worth an estimated $5,000 from drug dealers, according to Miami police.

Their mother, Roxanne Dube, has been Canada’s consul general in Miami since last year. She previously served as ambassador to Zimbabwe.

The family has stated that it intends to fight any charges. Wabafiyebazu’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Wabafiyebazu could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole, according to prosecutors.

Due to his youth, however, he is unlikely to face such severe punishment, said David Weinstein, a former state and federal prosecutor now in private practice in Miami.

