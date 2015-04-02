ORLANDO, Fla. A 92-year-old driver caused a chain reaction on a Florida highway on Thursday that killed three electric utility workers digging a trench on the side of the road, the highway patrol said.

Charges are pending against Ira Caldwell Jr. of Davenport, according to Sergeant Kim Montes of the Florida Highway Patrol in central Florida.

Caldwell pulled his 2006 Cadillac onto U.S. 27 and into the path of another car, which then careened off the road and plowed into the workers who were about 25 feet away from the traffic lanes, Montes said.

The identities of the men who died at the scene were not released pending family notification, but they were from Albany, Franklin and Ringold, Georgia, according to the accident report.

Montes said about five utility trucks from Service Electric Company in Chattanooga and an unknown number of workers were at the scene.

As Caldwell was trying to make a right turn onto the highway, the left front of his Cadillac struck the right side of a car that had the right of way, Montes said.

The workers had installed a protective metal fence around themselves but it failed to hold back the car.

Caldwell was uninjured, according to the report.

(Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by David Adams and Eric Beech)