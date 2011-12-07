Florida governor Rick Scott attends a news conference at the Federation of Industries of Sao Paulo (FIESP) in Sao Paulo October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

TALLAHASSEE, Florida Florida Governor Rick Scott, who supports drug testing for state employees and welfare applicants, was asked at a news conference on Wednesday to prove he was drug-free himself by urinating into a cup.

The request came from actor and comedian Aasif Mandvi, who plays a reporter on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," a program that satirizes news broadcasts.

Mandvi offered to have everyone in the room turn around, to give Scott privacy, as he asked him to "pee into this cup."

"You benefit from hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars over the year, so would you be willing to prove to Florida taxpayers that you're not on drugs?" Mandvi asked the Republican governor at a news conference to present Scott's 2012 budget proposal.

Scott, without smiling or seeming to get the joke, said, "I've done it plenty of times," but then moved on quickly to questions from other reporters.

His office did not return a call from Reuters seeking comment.

Scott, a 59-year-old former healthcare executive who became governor in January, is defending a law requiring drug tests for state employees. He is also appealing a federal judge's injunction against a law he sponsored requiring drug testing for welfare applicants.

