ORLANDO Fla. Florida wildlife officials appear poised to lift on Thursday a 57-year-old ban prohibiting game hunters from using silencers, to mute the shots fired from their rifles and pistols, despite the concerns of national gun control advocates.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which is meeting in Key Largo, will vote on the change that was requested by the National Rifle Association.

Lifting the ban on the devices also known as suppressors, would bring Florida’s rules in line with those in 32 other states, said Marion Hammer, an NRA lobbyist in Florida.

"It’s a good neighbor thing," said Hammer, explaining that people living near hunting grounds do not need to be frightened by the noise of gunshots.

But gun control advocates said such silencers were designed for stealth shooters such as assassins.

“When your kid is walking down the street and feels a bullet whiz past him, you’ll wish you had heard the sound,” said Ladd Everitt, spokesman for the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence in Washington D.C., which did not formally oppose the proposed change in Florida.

The change requires no legislative action and is expected to take effect before the end of 2014, according to the Florida agency's hunting and game management director, Diane Eggeman.

It would end what is currently a limited ban on silencers in Florida that affects only game hunters.

