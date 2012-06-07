Robert Champion, Jr. is seen in this picture released by his family in Atlanta, Georgia, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Robert Champion Jr. family

TALLAHASSEE, Florida The president of Florida A&M University received a no-confidence vote on Thursday from the school's board of trustees over the death of a marching band member in a hazing ritual last year.

There was no immediate indication whether the vote would lead to the resignation of President James Ammons.

In a 8-4 vote, the board of the historically black university said it had lost confidence in Ammons' ability to lead the school after the November 2011 death of drum major Robert Champion.

Champion, 26, was beaten to death aboard a charter bus carrying the university's celebrated "Marching 100" band to a football game and band competition.

Thirteen people have been arrested in the incident. Eleven of the defendants have been charged with a third-degree felony for "hazing with death," which is punishable under Florida law with a maximum of six years in prison. Two others face a misdemeanor charge.

"Let me say to the board that I hear you loudly and clearly," Ammons said immediately after the vote.

"I understand that there are some measures that I have to take as president of this university to fix things and I am going to fix them."

Last month, Ammons indefinitely suspended the marching band, which is renowned for its high-stepping showmanship. The band is widely credited with transforming college bands from an emphasis on traditional military precision style to more innovative pageantry.

Ammons, a Florida A&M graduate who became university president in 2007, also has come under fire for other missteps during his administration, including reports of fraudulent audits and some improprieties by-upper level administrators.

Ammons was not implicated in any of the incidents but several trustees who voted in favor of no-confidence said he ultimately should be held responsible.

"We have an administration caught in the wilderness," said trustee Narayan Persaud. "Not knowing is an indication of mismanagement."

