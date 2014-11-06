ORLANDO Fla. A Florida man who lost parts of all four limbs during a childhood illness is being sought as a “person of interest” in the shooting deaths of his parents earlier this week, law-enforcement officials said on Thursday.

Sean Petrozzino, 30, is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” said the Orange County Sheriff’s Office based in Orlando, Florida. Authorities, who have not named him a suspect, said they think he was headed to south Florida.

The sheriff's office released a photograph of Petrozzino and asked the public to take note of his mostly amputated hands for identification purposes.

Nancy and Michael Petrozzino, ages 64 and 63, were found dead in their Orlando-area home on Tuesday by deputies making a well-being check at the request of the elementary school where the woman worked as a teacher, sheriff’s officials said.

The family was previously in the news when Sean Petrozzino was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis as a high school student in south Florida, according to a 2001 article from the Sun Sentinel, which reported on fundraisers to help his family purchase equipment to cope with his disability.

He underwent 13 surgeries due to the disease, resulting in the amputation of his hands, feet and parts of his legs, the Fort Lauderdale newspaper reported.

Recently, Sean Petrozzino became depressed following the breakup of his marriage to a high school classmate, according to reports in the Orlando Sentinel, which quoted his friends and mother-in-law.

