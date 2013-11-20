MIAMI Powerball players, check your tickets.

A $16 million jackpot is sitting unclaimed and will expire on Thursday unless someone comes forward to redeem the winning ticket purchased in May at a Tampa convenience store, Florida lottery officials say.

"It's here, we're ready to give it to the rightful owner," said David Bishop, a spokesman for the Florida Lottery. "We want to give the money away."

The winning ticket was drawn on May 25, but a 180-day deadline to claim the jackpot is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Bishop said.

If no one steps forward, it will be the largest unclaimed jackpot in Florida since 2003, when a $53.7 million jackpot expired, Bishop said.

The ticket was sold at the Carollwood Market in Tampa and the winning numbers are 2, 6, 19, 21, 27 and a Powerball of 25.

(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Scott Malone and Gunna Dickson)