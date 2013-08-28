ORLANDO, Florida A Florida jury recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a man who lured a 15-year-old boy to an ambush in 2011 where he was shot, dismembered and incinerated in a fire pit.

Michael Bargo, 21, was found guilty last week of first-degree murder for killing Seath Jackson whose remains were shoveled into paint cans and discarded in Summerfield, northwest of Orlando, according to court records.

Bargo's co-defendants, who included two teenage girls, all admitted their roles in the killing and are serving life sentences in prison.

The judge will consider the jury's recommendation in his sentencing order.

