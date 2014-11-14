ORLANDO Fla. A Florida panther killed by a car this week became the 19th road fatality this year for the endangered big cat species - matching the most on record in the state - although officials said the toll reflects an uptick in the predator's population.

State wildlife officers said on Friday that the 4-year-old panther died on Thursday near Immokalee, Florida, in the southwestern part of state. Officials said they believe the female had been living on ranch lands near a preserve.

With one to two panthers dying each month on Florida roads, another death is likely before the end of the year. That would break the record set in 2012, said Mark Lotz, a panther biologist for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

He said the deaths reflect a rebounding population.

"You have more panthers to hit," Lotz said. "The number of road kills really tracks very close to the population estimates.”

The Florida panther has seen its numbers more than triple in recent decades to between 100 and 180, according to government estimates. But the species remains a long way from being downgraded on the endangered list.

The wide-ranging predator increasingly is out of room to prowl within protected preserves, Lotz said. It has started moving out to its former habitat, now largely privately owned property.

Many ranchers resent the official state animal, which can prey on their livestock, leading to growing concern about how to secure enough land to support survival of the species.

