Thailand seizes rhino horns worth $5 million in biggest haul for years
BANGKOK Thai customs have confiscated 21 rhino horns with an estimated value of nearly $5 million in the biggest such seizure in Thailand for years, officials said on Tuesday.
MIAMI A lightning strike apparently killed a police dog in northern Florida after the animal was left in a kennel during a thunderstorm, the local police department said on Tuesday.
Announcing the news "with heavy hearts," the Panama City Beach Police Department said in a brief statement that its K-9 officer, named Argo, had served for about five years with the same handler.
The News Herald, a local newspaper, said the dog's body was found with most of the hair missing from his right front leg.
It said the Belgian Malinois was found by the daughter of the canine's handler, who had been attending a training session.
The police department says its two K-9 units help in the detection and seizure of controlled substances and contraband, as well as being trained in offender tracking and apprehension.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BANGKOK Thai customs have confiscated 21 rhino horns with an estimated value of nearly $5 million in the biggest such seizure in Thailand for years, officials said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Canada's biggest airport canceled more than a hundred flights on Tuesday as a late winter storm brought more snow to southern Ontario, forcing several colleges to suspend classes.
BRUSSELS EU lawmakers backed more ambitious recycling targets on Tuesday, setting Europe on track to drastically reduce reliance on landfill sites to dispose of waste after 2030.