TAMPA Fla. A Florida judge has awarded about $16 million to three trustees of famed contemporary artist Robert Rauschenberg's trust following years of litigation over the value of their services, the Fort Myers News-Press reported on Friday.

The trustees, who were close friends of the late artist, had sought about $60 million for services benefiting a foundation to continue Rauschenberg's legacy, according to the News-Press.

The artist had an estate and studio in southwest Florida's Captiva Island until his death in 2008.

The full award was $24.6 million, minus about $8 million in fees already paid to the trustees, the News-Press said.

