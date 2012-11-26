A Florida man choked to death after eating dozens of roaches and worms last month to win a contest featuring a python as the top prize, according to autopsy results released on Monday.

The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that 32-year-old Edward Archbold's October 6 death to be accidental and said he died after being deprived of oxygen "due to choking and aspiration of gastric contents."

Lab tests were negative for lethal intoxicating substances and a severe allergic reaction, the medical examiner said.

Archbold collapsed soon after beating out several other contestants who competed for a python in a roach-eating contest at the Ben Siegel Reptile Store in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

No other contestants experienced medical problems following the event, police said.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Eric Beech)