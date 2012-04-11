WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Wednesday there was a "high bar" to bring federal civil rights charges in the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin by a neighborhood watch volunteer.

"We have a very ... high bar that we have to meet in order to bring federal charges in this case so we are continuing in that regard," Holder told reporters.

He said the FBI has been on the scene in Florida conducting forensics "to try to build that case."

