George Zimmerman wipes perspiration from his face after arriving in the courtroom for his trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool

SANFORD, Florida A Florida jury on Saturday resumed deliberating the fate of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, a case that has attracted wide attention and triggered debate in the U.S. public for more than a year.

The six-woman jury began deliberations inside the Seminole County courthouse in this town in central Florida on Friday but adjourned late in the day after about 3-1/2 hours. They resumed work at about 9 a.m. EDT.

They are to decide whether Zimmerman, who claims he shot Martin in self-defense in February last year, is guilty of second-degree murder or the lesser charge of manslaughter.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Tom Brown and sandra Maler)