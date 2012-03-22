The city manager of Sanford, Florida, where a neighborhood watch leader shot and killed an unarmed teen, called a news conference on Thursday amid demands for an arrest in the case and a vote of no confidence for the police chief.

The press conference at Sanford City Hall was called by City Manager Norton Bonaparte Jr., who was expected to discuss developments in the highly charged case.

The killing of Trayvon Martin, 17, an African American, by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, 28, a white Hispanic, has drawn national attention and sparked debate over Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law since Zimmerman has claimed self-defense. Police thus far have declined to arrest him.

On Wednesday, Martin's parents joined hundreds of demonstrators gathered in a New York park to demand an arrest in the shooting death.

At the same time, in Florida, Sanford's city commissioners passed a motion of "no confidence" in Police Chief Bill Lee Jr., who has said the department acted properly in not arresting Zimmerman.

But it's up to Bonaparte, not the commission, to decide whether or not to fire Lee.

"My comments consistently have been that I'd like an independent review by a law enforcement agency that will tell me did the Sanford police do something they shouldn't have done or did they not do something they shouldn't have done," Bonapart told CNN earlier on Thursday.

"Based upon that information I would make a determination as to the future of Chief Lee," Bonaparte told CNN.

On February 26, Martin was returning to a gated community from a candy run at a convenience store when Zimmerman, who was carrying a gun, saw him. He called police to report a "suspicious guy" and followed him despite the dispatcher's advice not to.

Neighbors said they heard a scuffle, cries for help and then a gunshot.

(Writing By Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Paul Thomasch)