CASSELBERRY, Florida A gunman opened fire at a central Florida beauty salon on Thursday, killing three women and wounding another before fleeing and committing suicide at a nearby house, police said.

The gunman walked into the salon and shot four women at the Las Dominicanas M & M Salon in Casselberry, Florida, an Orlando suburb. The wounded woman, a stylist at the beauty shop, was being treated at a local hospital, Casselberry Police spokeswoman Sara Brady said.

Police identified the shooter as 36-year-old Bradford Baumet, who was served October 9 with a domestic violence injunction and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The woman who obtained the restraining order was Marcia Santiago, the wounded stylist, Brady said. It was not immediately clear what the relationship between Baumet and Santiago was, she said.

Police said at least eight people were inside the salon at the time of the shooting. Two people ran safely out the front door. One woman escaped by hiding in a bathroom and another ran out the back door, Brady said.

Two distraught women standing outside the beauty salon who described themselves as relatives of the shooter said the gunman was mentally unstable, according to a video posted on the website of the Orlando Sentinel.

The women said they had recently urged Santiago to take out a restraining order against him.

"My cousin has been having problems. He's mentally not there," the unidentified woman said on the video.

