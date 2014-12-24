TAMPA, Fla. A firefighter was grazed in the arm during a drive-by shooting behind a north Florida fire station on Tuesday evening, police said.

Firefighters were refueling a ladder truck in back of Station 28 in Jacksonville, Florida, when a passing vehicle opened fire, according to a police report.

Two firefighters, who were working the pump, ducked as they heard multiple gunshots, and one was hit in the arm by shrapnel from a bullet, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report. His injuries were minor, police said.

"I am outraged by cowardly attacks on our brave first responders," said Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown in a Facebook post. "These attacks will not be tolerated."

The firefighters could not determine the model of the vehicle from which the shots were fired, police said.

The incident follows a violent week for law enforcement officers. In New York City on Saturday, a gunman killed two police officers in their patrol car, then took his own life.

Early the next morning, a police officer in Tarpon Springs, Florida, died after being shot and then run over by a suspect who was resisting arrest.

