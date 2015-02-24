MIAMI Classes resumed on Tuesday at a central Florida university where police searched for at least two shooters who injured three students the previous night.

The shooting occurred Monday night during an altercation in a campus parking lot at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach where shots rang out and struck innocent bystanders, police said.

It was unclear if any of the shooters were students, said university spokeswoman Beverly James.

The three victims, whose names are being withheld, suffered minor wounds. One student needed stitches to the shoulder from a bullet graze and another refused treatment to a minor wound on his ear. The third suffered a similar injury to the knee, and is not cooperating with the investigation, police said in a press release.

University police arrested two suspects shortly after the shooting but they were released after law enforcement realized they were bystanders fleeing the scene, James said.

Police say they have no suspects or eyewitnesses.

The president of the historically black university, Edison O. Jackson, planned speak to students and parents during a midmorning town hall meeting.

(Editing by David Adams and Bill Trott)