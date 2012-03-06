MIAMI A teacher who had been fired earlier in the day returned to a Florida high school on Tuesday with an assault rifle and fatally shot the headmistress before killing himself, a sheriff's spokesman said.

The murder-suicide occurred at Episcopal High School in the northeast Florida city of Jacksonville. No students were hurt or involved, investigators said.

Undersheriff Dwain Senterfitt said the shooter, identified as 28-year-old Spanish teacher Shane Schumerth, was fired on Tuesday morning. He returned to the campus at lunchtime with the rifle hidden in a guitar case, went to the office of headmistress Dale Regan and shot her several times, Senterfitt said.

Regan had been with the private school for 34 years as an English teacher and the last seven years as headmistress, said the school's dean, Katherine Moorehead.

"We are shocked. She was a very beloved woman," she added.

The Florida shooting occurred just over a week after a teenager opened fire at an Ohio high school, killing three students and wounding two others. The Ohio shooting renewed concerns about violence at schools across the nation.

