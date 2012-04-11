George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer who sparked a national uproar by shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed teenager to death, is pictured in this Seminole County, Florida, Sheriff's Office booking photograph taken on April 11, 2012. A special prosecutor in Florida charged neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman with second-degree murder on Wednesday in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, a move protesters had demanded for weeks in a racially charged case that has riveted the United States. REUTERS/Seminole County Sheriff's Office/Handout

Sanford Mayor Jeff Triplett talks to the media after the state announced second-degree murder charges were filed against George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin during a news conference in Sanford, Florida, April 11, 2012. Zimmerman, who had been in hiding, was under arrest at Florida's Seminole County jail after turning himself in, officials said. His new defense lawyer said he would plead not guilty and that a hearing to establish bail could come as soon as Thursday. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Protestors sing in front of the Sanford Police Department after shutting down Police Headquarters in Sanford, Florida, April 9, 2012. Florida State's Attorney Angela Corey announced that she would not use a grand jury in the investigation of the death of Trayvon Martin. Martin, 17, was shot and killed by volunteer neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman on February 26, sparking protests from civil rights groups. REUTERS/David Manning

The new lawyer for George Zimmerman, the Florida neighborhood watch volunteer charged with murder in the death of unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin, is not concerned with his client's mental state, he said on Wednesday.

"He's OK. I'm not concerned about his mental well-being right now," attorney Mark O'Mara said. "He seems very lucid."

O'Mara said he was hired by Zimmerman on Wednesday, about 90 minutes before Florida special prosecutor Angela Corey announced she was charging Zimmerman with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Martin in a gated community in Sanford, Florida, in February.

On Tuesday, Zimmerman's previous attorneys said they were withdrawing from the case because they had lost contact with him. At a press conference announcing their withdrawal, the two lawyers had raised concerns about Zimmerman's mental health.

O'Mara said he does not know Zimmerman's exact location, only that he is in Florida. Corey, the prosecutor, earlier said Zimmerman had turned himself in but declined to say precisely where.

