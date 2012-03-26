SANFORD, Florida The unarmed Florida teen whose fatal shooting by a neighborhood watch captain set off a national uproar had been suspended from his Miami high school 10 days earlier for having marijuana residue in his book bag, a family spokesman said on Monday.

The residue was found in a plastic bag inside Trayvon Martin's book bag, family spokesman Ryan Julison said.

"There was no substance found. There was a baggie that school officials believe may have formerly contained marijuana. There was no arrest or citation from the police," Julison said.

Toxicology test results were still pending on the body of Martin, 17, who was gunned down inside a gated community in the central Florida city of Sanford on February 26. A neighborhood watch captain, George Zimmerman, said he shot Martin in self-defense during a scuffle and has not been charged with a crime.

