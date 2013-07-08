SANFORD, Florida A Florida judge ruled that defense lawyers can introduce evidence in the second-degree murder trial of George Zimmerman that Trayvon Martin had the active ingredient of marijuana in his system when he was shot dead.

In a defeat for the prosecution, Seminole County Judge Debra Nelson said her reading of case law was that "to not allow that testimony would be reversible error."

Toxicology showed slight residue of THC in Martin's system.

Medical Examiner Shiping Bao initially reported the level was too slight to affect Martin, but Bao testified outside the jury's hearing last week that his further research in preparation for the trial indicated the drug might have had a slight but unknown effect.

(Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Daniel Trotta)