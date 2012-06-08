ORLANDO, Florida A Florida man said on Friday he feared for his life after receiving a rash of threatening calls on a new cell phone he got with a number previously used by the killer of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin.

Lawyer Robert Trimble said he was seeking unspecified damages for his client, former convict Junior Alexander Guy, from cellphone provider T-Mobile for the flood of enraged calls and death threats he got over the phone.

Trimble and Guy said Guy purchased the phone -- the first he had ever owned -- after being released from serving more than 19 years in prison for drug trafficking.

They said the phone was activated by T-Mobile with the same number assigned until recently to George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer charged with murdering Trayvon Martin in the Florida town of Sanford in February, a case that garnered widespread media attention.

The number - 407-435-2400 - had been widely disseminated online in police 911 transcripts of a call Zimmerman made to report a suspicious teenager in his gated neighborhood on February 26. Zimmerman has been the target of numerous death threats.

Guy said he feared for his life and Trimble said he was right to do so.

"His life absolutely was in danger," the lawyer said.

Guy, who lives in Orlando near Sanford, said he was unaware of the murder case that had grabbed the national media spotlight until he started getting bombarded with calls for Zimmerman.

"Could I be that bad lucky?" he said he later asked himself.

He said that at one point he moved in with his elderly mother because of the calls on the cell phone, which has since been deactivated.

T-Mobile spokesman Glen Zaccara said the firm followed all appropriate rules and procedures for how to deal with previously used phone numbers, including keeping the number out of circulation for 60 days.

Zimmerman's old number has since been taken permanently out of circulation, he said.

Guy was provided a credit for charges to his account and T-Mobile waived his early termination fee, T-Mobile, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, said in a statement.

