Sanford Mayor Jeff Triplett talks to the media after the state announced second-degree murder charges were filed against George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin during a news conference in Sanford, Florida, April 11, 2012. Zimmerman, who had been in hiding, was under arrest at Florida's Seminole County jail after turning himself in, officials said. His new defense lawyer said he would plead not guilty and that a hearing to establish bail could come as soon as Thursday. REUTERS/Steve Nesius