ORLANDO, Fla. An Orlando police detective working a burglary case on Thursday shot and critically wounded a man who was sitting in a car with a gun, the police department reported.

Two police detectives were walking up to a home as part of a burglary investigation when they noticed the man in the car in the driveway, according to the police department’s press release.

“After the detectives walked up to the parked vehicle, they looked inside and immediately saw the suspect with a gun. Due to the perceived deadly threat, one of the detectives removed his weapon from its holster and shot the suspect,” the department stated in the release.

No further details of the shooting were provided by the department. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and the detectives have been placed on paid administrative leave, both standard procedures following an officer shooting.

Neither of the detectives was injured, the department reported.

