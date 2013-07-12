SANFORD, Florida The jury deliberating in the second-degree murder trial of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin asked the judge for a list of evidence in the case, Seminole County Judge Debra Nelson said.

The sequestered jury of six women had been deliberating two hours when the question came in. Such questions can sometimes offer clues as to what the jury is thinking or, as in this case, prove to be routine.

Nelson asked a court official to compile an inventory of the items entered into evidence during the trial.

