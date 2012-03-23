Freddie Muse holds a sign at a rally to call for justice in the murder of Trayvon Martin at Leimert Park in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Florida Governor Rick Scott appointed a task force on Thursday to investigate the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin as calls grew for charges to be filed against the neighborhood watch volunteer who killed him.

Also, the state prosecutor who had been handling the investigation will step aside from the probe, Scott said in a statement.

In addition to examining the Martin incident, the task force "will thoroughly review Florida's 'Stand Your Ground' law," Scott said. The 2005 law, which has come under national scrutiny since the Martin killing, allows someone in fear of "great bodily harm" to respond with deadly force, and removes any duty to retreat if possible to avoid confrontation.

Earlier on Thursday, the police chief of Sanford, Florida, the town where Martin was killed, announced he would temporarily step down from his job, saying his role in the investigation had become too much of a distraction.

