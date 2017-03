SANFORD, Florida Opening statements in the Trayvon Martin murder case will begin on Monday, the presiding judge said on Thursday.

Circuit Court Judge Debra Nelson set the date for the formal opening of the trial soon after a jury was seated to decide the fate of George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watchman charged with second-degree murder in the February 2012 killing of Martin.

