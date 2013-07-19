Demonstrators march to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the killing of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police arrested at least six people in California late on Thursday after being hit by rocks and bottles at a protest over the acquittal of neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, news reports said.

The arrests occurred after a protest march in San Bernardino, about 55 miles east of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing local police.

The march turned rowdy some time after 8 p.m. local time when protesters began hurling rocks and bottles at passing vehicles and police who arrived at the scene.

The San Bernardino Police Department was not immediately available to confirm the reports.

Dozens of people have been arrested in California during several nights of protests over the case, which has divided U.S. opinion on race, gun and self-defense laws.

Protesters see a miscarriage of justice in the verdict reached last Saturday by Florida jurors who found Zimmerman, the white-Hispanic man who shot Martin, not guilty of murder or manslaughter of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 17 people at a protest a few miles (kms) away in Victorville, California.

(Reporting by Tim Gaynor, editing by Gareth Jones)