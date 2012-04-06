MIAMI A 16-year-old boy stabbed his mother to death in their apartment, then wrapped the body in sheets and left it there for eight days, according to Miami-Dade County police.

Kit Darrant told investigators he killed his mother, Renette Emile, 35, because she scolded him for staying out late on a school night, according to the police arrest form.

On March 27 he waited for her to go to sleep, strangled her in bed and stabbed her 14 times, before wiping up the blood and sprinkling her body with laundry detergent "to hide the decomposition stench," the case detective wrote in an affidavit.

Four days later, while his mother's body lay in the room next door, he threw a party for friends, the detective wrote.

Darrant was arrested on Thursday after his aunt discovered the body when she visited the apartment and broke the door down, the Miami Herald reported.

Darrant, who is Haitian-American, was a student at Dr Michael M. Krop Senior High, the same school as Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old who was shot dead by a neighborhood watch volunteer in central Florida in February.

(Reporting By David Adams; Editing by Doina Chiacu)