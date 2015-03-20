ORLANDO Florida police are investigating a reported stabbing involving three children, including a 6-year-old girl who died, officials said on Friday via social media.

Patrol officers found a woman outside a home armed with a knife, according to a post on Facebook by the police department in Palm Bay on Florida's eastern coast.

"They then found three children unresponsive with serious injuries," the police said. "The female who also had visible injuries was taken into custody and is being treated at the hospital."

(Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Bill Trott)