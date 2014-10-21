ORLANDO Fla. A 16-year-old Florida boy remained in jail on Tuesday on a $802,500 bond following his arrest on more than 100 charges related to molesting a child and creating pornography, according to authorities.

Jared Henry, who attended Plant City High School near Tampa, is being prosecuted as an adult and held at the Hillsborough County Jail, jail records show.

Agents from the state's Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security searched Henry's home and computer on Oct. 1 after a tip from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that child pornography was being distributed from a computer in Plant City, the department said in a statement.

Agents initially charged Henry with nine counts of promotion of a sexual performance by a child, the department said.

After further investigation, Henry was arrested on Sunday for 93 counts of possession of child pornography, nine counts of promotion of a sexual performance by a child, and four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Henry's lawyer William Knight could not be reached for comment.

