George Zimmerman is seen in a booking photo released by the Seminole County Sheriff's Department in Sanford, Florida November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Seminole County Sheriff's Department/Handout via Reuters

SANFORD, Florida George Zimmerman, who was acquitted this summer in the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, was arrested on Monday after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at his girlfriend during a domestic dispute, police said.

Zimmerman was involved in an altercation at the house in central Florida he shares with his girlfriend, Seminole County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dennis Lemma told reporters.

Zimmerman, 30, was taken to a jail in Sanford, Florida, and faces three charges including aggravated assault, a felony, as well as two misdemeanors, domestic violence battery and criminal mischief, Lemma said.

He is being held in jail without bond and is due to appear in court tomorrow.

Samantha Scheibe, Zimmerman's 27-year-old girlfriend, told police that at one point during a verbal altercation he grabbed a shotgun and pointed it at her, broke a glass table and pushed her out the door.

He then barricaded the door with furniture, police said. Scheibe suffered no injuries during the incident.

Zimmerman offered no resistance when police arrived at the house and was not armed, Lemma said. Authorities believe at least two weapons were in the house at the time.

"We believe there was some type of separation in the relationship," said Lemma, who added he did not know who was breaking up with whom.

Zimmerman, a former neighborhood watch captain, was acquitted on July 13 of murdering Martin as the 17-year-old walked back to the townhouse where he was staying after buying snacks at a nearby convenience store.

Zimmerman said he shot Martin in February 2012 in self defense.

The shooting and trial polarized the U.S. public on issues of race, gun laws and self-defense laws.

Since his acquittal, Zimmerman has had several brushes with law enforcement officials. He has twice been stopped for speeding, once in Texas and in Florida.

In September, Zimmerman was questioned by police after his estranged wife called 911 saying he threatened her with a gun. He was not charged in the incident, which occurred a week after she filed for divorce.

(Reporting by Barbara Liston, Writing by Kevin Gray; editing by Andrew Hay)