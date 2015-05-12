ORLANDO, Fla. Police investigating a Florida roadway shooting involving George Zimmerman, the man acquitted of murder in the 2012 death of unarmed black 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, said on Tuesday they recovered three handguns but have not filed any charges.

The incident on Monday in the Orlando suburb of Lake Mary left Zimmerman with minor injuries from flying glass after being shot at in his car by Matthew Apperson, authorities said.

The two men had a previous roadside dispute in 2014 when Apperson accused Zimmerman of threatening to kill him but declined to press charges.

Police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said it was too early to say whether criminal charges will be filed in Monday's incident.

Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward, Gillett said, noting that the shooting occurred on a busy road during lunchtime.

Police said they recovered Zimmerman's Glock pistol as well as two handguns in Apperson's vehicle, another Glock and a .357 revolver with one expended shell in the cylinder.

Police also released a 911 emergency telephone call from a person who spoke with Apperson after the shooting.

"A guy right here just said he had to shoot at someone through his window so he wants police to come. ... He said it was George Zimmerman," the caller said.

Depending on the facts, Apperson could be charged with attempted murder or shooting into an occupied vehicle, said Miami defense attorney David Weinstein, who is not involved in the case.

Weinstein called it "the modern version of a Wild West showdown," adding that under Florida law a person may use deadly force in self-defense if they have a reasonable fear of death or severe harm.

Monday's incident was the latest brush with law enforcement for Zimmerman, 31, since Martin's death. Zimmerman shot Martin in nearby Sanford in what Zimmerman said was self-defense.

Lawyers for Zimmerman and Apperson provided different accounts of what happened on Monday.

Apperson's lawyer Mark NeJame told Reuters the incident stemmed from a chance encounter as the two men found themselves driving side-by-side on the road.

Zimmerman brandished a gun at Apperson, leading Apperson to shoot, NeJame said.

"To me, it's good, old-fashioned self-defense," NeJame said.

Zimmerman's attorney Don West said Apperson followed and yelled at his client, honking his horn. Zimmerman pulled into a parking lot, and Apperson pulled up next to Zimmerman and shot, West said.

