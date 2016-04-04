Chef Edouardo Jordan is shown in Salare restaurant in Seattle, Washington, in this December 2015 handout photo, provided by Nathan Ma. REUTERS/Nathan Ma/Handout via Reuters

Chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian Von Hauske are shown in this undated handout photo, provided by Crystal Wang. REUTERS/Crystal Wang/Handout via Reuters

Chef Jeremiah Stone is shown in this undated handout photo, provided by Crystal Wang. REUTERS/Crystal Wang/Handout via Reuters

Chef Iliana Regan stands in the kitchen of Elizabeth restaurant in Chicago, March 2015 in this handout photo courtesy of Jeff Marini. Some of the most exciting up-and-coming U.S. chefs in 2016 have a distinct Asian flair in their cooking, affirming an enduring trend in the American dining scene, according to Food and Wine magazine on April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jeff Marini/Handout via Reuters

Chef Kris Yenbamroong sits at Night + Market Song, in Los Angeles, in this undated handout photo provided by Laure Joliet. REUTERS/Laure Joliet/Handout via Reuters

NEW YORK Some of the most exciting up-and-coming U.S. chefs in 2016 have a distinct Asian flair in their cooking, affirming an enduring trend in the American dining scene, according to Food and Wine magazine on Monday.

The culinary styles of all 11 promising chefs cited by the magazine in its latest annual list are characterized by eclectic spins on American cuisine, whether inspired by techniques learned abroad, or familiar concepts that have been reimagined.

“These chefs are expanding the way we think about restaurant cooking,” Food and Wine magazine editor Nilou Motamed said.

From a four-generation restaurant family, Kris Yenbamroong of Night + Market in Los Angeles has put his own mark on Thai cuisine, while Michael Gulotta with his MoPho in New Orleans incorporates Vietnamese influences with local ingredients from Louisiana.

Of Hawaiian-Chinese-Indian descent, Ravi Kapur at Liholiho Yacht Club in San Francisco has won raves for his playful menu which integrates miso, kimchi and other Asian food staples.

While not serving Chinese food on small plates, Kevin Fink’s Emmer & Rye in Austin, Texas displays his food on dim sum carts from which diners select appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Previous chefs on the closely watched list have achieved national success. They have garnered Michelin stars or won a James Beard award, the most prestigious U.S. culinary prize.

“We’re honored to give these incredible cooks the recognition they deserve, an award that has catapulted so many careers and will change these chefs' lives forever,” Motamed said.

While tasty food is the attraction, some of the chefs’ restaurants, like David Barzelay’s Lazy Bear in San Francisco and Aaron Silverman’s Rose's Luxury in Washington, D.C., where President Barack Obama recently celebrated his birthday, have been praised for their winsome atmosphere.

In addition to chefs who have looked abroad for inspiration, Food and Wine magazine praised Edouardo Jordan of Salare in Seattle for his stamp on U.S. Southern cuisines, and Iliana Regan, who marries modern Midwestern cooking and foraged ingredients at Elizabeth in Chicago.

The magazine also acknowledged Brad Kilgore of Alter in Miami, and Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske who own Contra in New York City, for pushing culinary boundaries with their cutting-edge menus.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)