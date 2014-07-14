Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith stands on the field after being defeated by the Buffalo Bills during their NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York September 29, 2013. Buffalo won 23-20. REUTERS/Don Heupel

ANNAPOLIS Md. The starting cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens was arrested over the weekend, authorities said, giving the professional football franchise the highest arrest record in the National Football League since last season.

Jimmy Smith, 25, was arrested for disorderly conduct on Saturday night after he refused to follow orders during an incident at a Baltimore nightclub, police said.Police say Smith was helping a sick and inebriated woman in a bathroom when he became belligerent.

Cocaine was found in a purse belonging to the woman, who was taken to a hospital. Smith was arrested and charged with failing to obey police orders.

According to police reports, Smith identified himself as a Ravens player and said, "The only reason you arrested me is so you can get on the news."

Smith was a first-round pick in 2011 who helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory last year.

Police reports show his arrest was the fifth for the Ravens since last season. According to records compiled by the San Diego Union-Tribune and by USA Today, that gives the team the highest arrest record among the 31 NFL teams.

A Ravens spokesman did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

"These matters are reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy. We do not have further comment," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

In May, running back Lorenzo Taliaferro was arrested on charges of misdemeanor destruction of property and public drunkenness, and offensive lineman Jah Reid was arrested in March on charges of misdemeanor battery after a fight at a strip club in Key West, Florida.

Wide receiver Deonte Thompson was arrested in February on a felony count of marijuana possession, and running back Ray Rice was arrested the same month on felony assault charges.

The Ravens' record number is followed by the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, each of which have had two arrests since last season.

