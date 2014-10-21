New Jersey school officials on Tuesday were set to address the suspension of five high school coaches in a locker room hazing scandal that has led to criminal sex abuse charges, according to local media.

Seven football players at Sayreville War Memorial High School have been suspended and charged with sexually abusing four freshmen members of the team.

The head coach and four coaching assistants were suspended as well last week, according to local media. School officials have not officially confirmed those suspensions.

The Sayreville Board of Education was expected to affirm or reject the coaching suspensions at its meeting on Tuesday evening, according to NJ Advance Media.

The coaches, who also teach at the school, are suspended with pay and not charged in the hazing allegations, it said.

A public copy of the meeting agenda lists discussion of personnel matters at a closed session, along with the typical discussions of budget items, contracts, hiring and resignations.

School district superintendent Richard Labbe did not return a call seeking comment.

He has canceled the rest of this year's high school football season and said he was considering suspending the program in future years as well.

The 1,700-student school has a highly regarded football team. Head coach George Najjar was elected to the New Jersey Football Coaches Hall of Fame in June and has led the team to three state titles.

Three Sayreville players are charged with aggravated sexual assault, and four are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and other crimes. They are aged 15 to 17.

Prosecutors say the victims were held against their will while other team members touched them.

NJ Advance Media, citing interviews with victims, has reported the freshman players were held down while other players inserted fingers into their rectums and then their mouths.

A report in The New York Times on Monday said the victims were wearing football pants when they were allegedly violated.

The Times article said there were conflicting accounts of what happened. It said some victims seemed to be minimizing the incidents, perhaps due to backlash over cancellation of the football season.

“It was just horsing around,” one victim was quoted as saying in the Times. He said he was embarrassed but not traumatized by the incident.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Eric Walsh)