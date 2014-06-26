A schoolgirl-themed footrace planned for Raleigh, North Carolina, with participants encouraged to dress as nerdy-but-comely coeds, has been canceled after a community backlash, city officials said on social media on Thursday.

The event, dubbed the Sexy Schoolgirl 5K, was set to take place in August but was canceled by organizers after community members voiced objections, said Raleigh City Councilwoman May-Ann Baldwin, writing on Twitter.

Baldwin and a second city councilor who announced the development on Twitter, Bonner Gaylord, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Other Sexy Schoolgirl races are planned in Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Tampa, Florida, according to the organization's website.

The website, which features a pair of buxom brunettes wearing glasses and tank tops, encourages both men and women to participate in the races, which are all to be followed by visits to multiple drinking establishments.

"Calling all school girls and nerds!" the organization's website says. "It's time to break out the suspenders, nerd glasses, skirts and ponytails."

An email message sent to an address on the organization's website was returned unread.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Sandra Maler)