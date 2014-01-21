A man and two children were found dead on Tuesday in their home at Fort Hood, Texas, one of the largest army bases in the United States, military officials said.

The bodies of the victims, described only as military dependents, were discovered inside an on-post residence, the officials said, without offering further details.

"According to Criminal Investigation Command officials, there is no further threat to the community at this time," the base said in a statement.

Fort Hood was where then Major Nidal Hasan killed 13 people and wounded 31 others in a November 5, 2009 attack on unarmed fellow servicemembers.

