Authorities in Tennessee have detained a soldier for questioning in a shooting in a parking lot at the Fort Knox military base in Kentucky that left a civilian employee dead, the Army said on Thursday.

The shooting Wednesday evening at Fort Knox, near Louisville, "appears to be a domestic issue and not a random act of violence," said Chris Grey, spokesperson for the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

The Army in its statement Thursday did not identify the soldier who was taken into custody or the man who was killed.

Separately, a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Kentucky accused a man identified as Marquinta Jacobs of murder in the case.

The shooting, which came less than two weeks after a U.S. Marine shot dead two colleagues at a Virginia base, forced a brief security lockdown at Fort Knox, which is home to more than 40,000 U.S. military personnel, family members and civilian employees.

FBI Special Agent Mark Coleman said in an affidavit that Jacobs shot the victim several times with a .45-caliber handgun after an argument, then fled in a pickup truck.

Jacobs left the truck at his house and rode off on a motorcycle, which was found on Thursday more than 100 miles away at his mother's house in Portland, Tennessee, Coleman said.

Investigators recovered eight spent .45-caliber shell casings in the parking lot and several boxes of ammunition at Jacobs house after his wife consented to a limited search, Coleman said in the affidavit.

At least some of the ammunition appeared to have the same caliber and manufacturer as the spent casings found at the scene of the shooting, the affidavit said.

