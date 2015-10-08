A fraternity at Indiana University has been suspended due to a hazing incident caught on video in which new male chapter members were encouraged to perform sex acts on women in front of other fraternity members, the school and the national fraternity said on Thursday.

The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity has been ordered to cease and desist all activities as the university investigates the case, the school said. There appears to be credible video evidence of the incident, it said.

"Alpha Tau Omega is alleged to have violated the student code of conduct - specifically for hazing activities which perpetuate sexual misconduct," the school said in a letter to the fraternity.

The national fraternity, which has 250 active and inactive chapters with more than 6,500 undergraduate members, said it was working with the university on an investigation.

"The video is highly offensive and is antithetical to the values of Alpha Tau Omega," Chief Executive Officer Wynn Smiley said in a statement on the national fraternity website. "If confirmed, swift disciplinary action will be taken."

