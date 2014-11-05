Stephen Walsh, the former chief executive officer of WG Trading Co. and former co-owner of the New York Islanders, exits following his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Manhattan, New York, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Stephen Walsh, a former minority owner of the New York Islanders professional hockey team, has decided not to withdraw his guilty plea to swindling investors in a $554 million fraud, even after a federal judge said he deserved the maximum 20 years in prison.

Walsh, 70, will instead try to persuade U.S. District Judge Miriam Goldman Cedarbaum in Manhattan to impose a lesser punishment. In a letter to the judge, his lawyer indicated that federal prosecutors will not oppose the effort.

Walsh and a partner, Paul Greenwood, are accused of bilking investors from 1996 to 2009 via their WG Trading Co money management firm to fund their lavish lifestyles.

Prosecutors said investor money paid for businesses run by Walsh's children, was used to make payments to Walsh's ex-wife, and enabled Greenwood to buy a horse farm and a collection of stuffed teddy bears. Walsh was WG Trading's chief executive officer, and Greenwood its chief operating officer.

"Mr. Walsh will not be moving to withdraw his guilty plea," his lawyer, Michael Tremonte, wrote in the letter, made public late Tuesday night.

"The government has indicated that, were Mr. Walsh to succeed in withdrawing his plea, it would not offer him a more favorable agreement," Tremonte wrote. "Mr. Walsh has accepted responsibility for his crimes and does not want a trial. Under the circumstances, a motion to withdraw would serve no purpose."

Neither spokeswomen for the office of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan nor Tremonte responded immediately to requests for comment.

After pleading guilty in April to one count of securities fraud, Walsh had sought no more than two years in prison plus community service, but agreed not to appeal a sentence of 20 years or fewer. Walsh also agreed to forfeit $50.7 million.

At an Oct. 29 sentencing hearing, Tremonte said he knew of no case "remotely" like Walsh's in which a 20-year term was imposed.

The judge, however, told Walsh that "many, many people had their money in effect stolen" and that he should mull "the gravity" of what he did in prison.

Walsh and Greenwood were accused of soliciting more than $7.6 billion from university foundations, charities and others, touting a conservative investment approach, and issuing $554 million in promissory notes to hide their misappropriations.

Greenwood, also a former Islanders minority owner, pleaded guilty to six criminal counts, including securities fraud and conspiracy in July 2010. He will be sentenced on Dec. 3.

The case is U.S. v. Greenwood et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-cr-00722.

(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)