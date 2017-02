HONOLULU The group of U.S. regulators charged with monitoring markets, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, held a conference call on Friday to discuss the European debt situation, a U.S. Treasury official said.

The official said in an e-mailed statement that the FSOC, chaired by the Treasury and including the heads of the Federal Reserve and U.S. banking, securities and futures regulators, convened the call "to review market developments in Europe."

The official provided no further details of the call.

(Reporting by David Lawder)