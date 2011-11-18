LISBON A Portuguese court rejected a request by the United States to extradite a U.S.-born convicted murderer and alleged hijacker, who was arrested in Lisbon in September after 41 years on the run, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Manuel Luis Ferreira said the court acknowledged his 68-year-old client, named George Wright at birth, had legally become a Guinea Bissau citizen before marrying a Portuguese woman and acquiring Portuguese citizenship. As a Portuguese national, the man, now known as Jorge dos Santos, could not be extradited.

Convicted in 1963 for the murder of gas station owner Walter Patterson during an armed robbery in Wall, New Jersey, dos Santos escaped from jail in 1970 while serving a 15-to-30-year sentence.

"I am no longer the same person I was then, I'm a changed man," dos Santos, speaking Portuguese with a thick American accent and sitting next to his lawyer, said in televised remarks after the court's ruling.

"I'm very satisfied with this decision, morally and spiritually."

Court officials would not comment on the case.

Dos Santos was arrested by Portuguese police after being tracked by the FBI and other U.S. authorities who had been alerted to him when he tried to contact relatives in the United States.

The state news agency Lusa quoted a U.S. embassy statement as saying the U.S. authorities were "extremely disappointed" with the decision. The court's ruling can be appealed at the Supreme Court.

Dos Santos has been under house arrest while awaiting the extradition hearings. Under Portuguese law, citizens convicted abroad can serve their sentences in Portugal if their family resides there. His lawyer, who said dos Santos' wife and two children had known very little about his past, had argued the statute of limitations for his crimes had lapsed.

The FBI says that after the then George Wright escaped from prison in 1970 he made his way to Detroit where he joined the Black Liberation Army, a black-nationalist militant group. In 1972, according to the FBI, he was among five hijackers who, with three small children in tow, commandeered a Delta flight from Detroit to Miami.

After landing in Miami, the hijackers demanded and received a $1 million ransom in exchange for releasing the passengers. The aircraft flew on to Algeria, where the authorities seized the plane and the money, returning both to the United States. The hijackers were released after a few days.

In 1976, four of the hijackers were located and convicted in France.

Dos Santos, who was given Guinea Bissau citizenship in the 1980s by a government supportive of black liberation movements, has never been charged over the hijacking.

