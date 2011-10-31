NEW YORK U.S. money managers cut their equity holdings and boosted safe-haven debt in October pending the tentative deal on the euro zone's debt crisis reached last week.

According to a poll of 13 U.S.-based asset management firms, investors reduced allocations in equities to 60.1 percent from 64.1 percent in September.

The asset management firms raised their bond allocation to 32.0 percent in October from 27.1 percent the previous month, survey results showed.

All eyes have been on Europe where leaders met last week in Brussels seeking a "comprehensive solution" to the long-festering crisis in the euro currency bloc.

"Clearly the resolution of uncertainty in Europe is center stage," said Douglas Gordon, senior investment strategist at Russell Investments in Seattle.

A general accord to staunch the crisis was reached early on October 27 -- the last day for poll participants to answer the monthly Reuters survey, which opened on October 19.

The accord, which ignited a worldwide rally in equity markets and slammed the U.S. dollar, envisions a recapitalization of European banks, leveraging the rescue fund to 1 trillion euro ($1.4 trillion) and a 50 percent loss for holders of Greek government debt.

"The question to be asked is, 'Is this better news for Europe or better news for United States?'" Gordon said.

"Potentially a recession may not be averted in Europe despite the rally in financials there, there's still a lot of devil to be found in the detail," he said.

Although the United States has its own problems, notably with its budget, he says U.S. macroeconomic data is strengthening and global investors will weigh relative attractions.

Although participants in the poll trimmed their equity holdings during October, a global stock market rally began on October 4 in anticipation EU leaders would hash out an accord.

After last week's gains, the benchmark S&P 500 index is poised to post its best monthly gain since October 1974.

The firms surveyed also cut their cash holdings to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent, while allocations to alternatives were at 3.5 percent and property at 1.6 percent.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash and Shaloo Shrivastava, Ruby Cherian and Somya Gupta in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Crosse/Ruth Pitchford)