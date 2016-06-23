Wall Street stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.
NEW YORK U.S. road travel rose by 2.6 percent in April compared to a year ago, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The April figures mark the 26th consecutive month of year-over-year increases in vehicle miles traveled, according to DOT data, reflecting the surge in U.S. driving activity amid the crude oil rout and low pump prices.
The 2.6 percent rise was the lowest year-over-year increase since January, when road travel jumped by 1 percent, according to DOT data.
Travel for the month was estimated at 272.8 billion
vehicle miles, according to the DOT.
Driving activity in the United States is closely watched since the country accounts for about 10 percent of global gasoline demand.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal on Thursday and said he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace the deal.
NEW YORK Whether you believe the rally in U.S. stocks has run out of steam or expect shares to soar on to new highs, the recent slump in stock market volatility has opened up big opportunities for traders in the options market.