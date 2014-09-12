PHOENIX A federal judge on Friday ordered Arizona to recognize the California marriage of a gay man whose spouse died from cancer last month, a ruling that could foreshadow a decision on the state's same-sex marriage ban.

U.S. District Judge John Sedwick ruled that Arizona must prepare a death certificate for George Martinez that lists him as being married and names partner Fred McQuire as the surviving spouse.

The ruling by Sedwick, a visiting judge in U.S. District Court in Phoenix, would enable McQuire the ability to seek various death benefits.

"Today's order means that Fred can grieve his husband with dignity and a lot less worry about his own future," said Jennifer Pizer, plaintiff's attorney for Lambda Legal Education and Defense Fund.

"George would have been thrilled with this outcome. All he ever wanted to do was take care of Fred, and Judge Sedwick's order will make sure his last wish is fulfilled."

State officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The judge's ruling is limited and applies only to the couple, not the broader issue of same-sex marriage bans being played out in courtrooms across the nation, including Arizona.

The same judge is considering a separate challenge to Arizona's ban on gay nuptials, which opponents say violates constitutional rights to equal protection and due process.

"The court has decided that it is probable that there is such a conflict so that Arizona will be required to permit same-sex marriage," Sedwick wrote in his 14-page opinion.

The decision in Arizona comes as Wisconsin and Indiana this week asked the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold their bans on gay marriages after an appeals court ruled that they were invalid.

Gay marriage cases in Virginia, Utah and Oklahoma are pending with the nation's highest court.

More than 30 courts overall have ruled in favor of gay marriage since a Supreme Court ruling in June 2013 struck down a key part of the 1996 federal Defense of Marriage Act, which denied benefits to same-sex married couples.

Gay marriage is legal in 19 of the 50 states and in Washington, D.C.

(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler)